Registration for green iguana cull re-opens 24 January

The fight is on against the invasive green iguana, and to bolster the efforts of its current culling force, the Department of Environment is opening registration to new cullers.

More than 340,000 green iguanas have been culled thus far, and as temperatures drop, the iguanas have been harder to find, said the DOE at a Monday (21 January) press conference.

A total of 349 registrants were recruited in the first wave of registration, but the DOE told Cayman 27 close to 80 of these, about 22%, haven’t turned in any iguanas.

“We are trying to get more people involved so we don’t lose the numbers. But you know, we always said this would be an adaptive management kind of situation and we are going to revisit this, revisit this basically every month,” said DOE Terrestrial Resources Unit Manager Fred Burton.

Registrants must be at least 18 years of age and provide proof of Caymanian status. The registration period begins Thursday, 24 January at the George Town landfill counting station.

Registration runs from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day through 31 January with the exception of Sunday and Heroes Day on Monday (27-28 January.)

