IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
KAABOO – Generic
NFL Pick’ems
Business News Politics

Roper on Standards Law commencement: Discussions are ongoing

January 17, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

H.E. Governor Martyn Roper says discussions are ongoing on how best to enact the Standards in Public Life Law.
The law was passed over four years ago, but its accompanying regulations and its commencement are still outstanding.
Mr. Roper acknowledged that the law is necessary.
Just over a week ago the Auditor General called for the law to be enacted urgently.

She made the call in her report on fighting corruption in Cayman.
“I support very much the work of the Auditor General, and I think the Auditor General is doing a very good job, and yes I think it is important that (law) comes into force and I know that there are discussions going on to work out how best to achieve that, but I do think it’s very important,” said Mr. Roper.
The Governor is the chair of the Cabinet, which has responsibility for bringing the law into full force.
There is no word yet on when that will happen.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
BritCay
KAABOO – Generic
%d bloggers like this: