Roper on Standards Law commencement: Discussions are ongoing

H.E. Governor Martyn Roper says discussions are ongoing on how best to enact the Standards in Public Life Law.

The law was passed over four years ago, but its accompanying regulations and its commencement are still outstanding.

Mr. Roper acknowledged that the law is necessary.

Just over a week ago the Auditor General called for the law to be enacted urgently.

She made the call in her report on fighting corruption in Cayman.

“I support very much the work of the Auditor General, and I think the Auditor General is doing a very good job, and yes I think it is important that (law) comes into force and I know that there are discussions going on to work out how best to achieve that, but I do think it’s very important,” said Mr. Roper.

The Governor is the chair of the Cabinet, which has responsibility for bringing the law into full force.

There is no word yet on when that will happen.

