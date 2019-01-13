Sailing: Youth programme set for big year on the water

Cayman’s sailors are hitting the waters in full force in 2019.

Having completed the third national qualifier for Optimist World and North American Championship last weekend (5 January), National Sailing Coach Raphael Harvey says big things are in store after a noteworthy 2018.

“I think they’ve done a fantastic job,” said Harvey. “So far, we’ve had a number of highlights. We’ve had Matheo (Capasso) who was in Bermuda placing in the top third in one of the toughest Caribbean regattas.”

This weekend, the Cayman Islands Sailing Club are set to host American sailor Dawn Riley. As the only American to sail in both three Americas Cups and two Whitebread Round the World races, Harvey says a sailor of her pedrigree carries lessons young sailors need to hear in order to make strides on the international level.

“Everyone enjoys seeing the highlights, but no one talks about the actual process,” said Harvery. “So I am looking forward to talking about the actual process, and what it took to get to that level. I think that can serve as inspiration for our sailors, to let them know it doesn’t matter where you’re from, if your male, female, you can do great things.”

With the 2019 schedule jammed packed with seven international regattas, Harvey says he hopes local competitions translate on the international stage.

“Our philosophy is to train really hard, make the most of our time on the water here, go over to as many events as possible, get that experience, and hopefully, when we get to these events like the North American and World Championships, we just sail our best, and the result that we get, is the result that we get.”

Here are Cayman’s top five Optimist after three round of the National Qualifers:

1st Matheo Capasso

2nd Jaspar Nielsen

3rd James Costa

4th Charlie Hunn

5th Finn Richards

