IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
KAABOO – Generic
NFL Pick’ems
News

Sailing: Youth programme set for big year on the water

January 12, 2019
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Cayman’s sailors are hitting the waters in full force in 2019.

Having completed the third national qualifier for Optimist World and North American Championship last weekend (5 January), National Sailing Coach Raphael Harvey says big things are in store after a noteworthy 2018.

“I think they’ve done a fantastic job,” said Harvey. “So far, we’ve had a number of highlights. We’ve had Matheo (Capasso) who was in Bermuda placing in the top third in one of the toughest Caribbean regattas.”

This weekend, the Cayman Islands Sailing Club are set to host American sailor Dawn Riley. As the only American to sail in both three Americas Cups and two Whitebread Round the World races, Harvey says a sailor of her pedrigree carries lessons young sailors need to hear in order to make strides on the international level.

“Everyone enjoys seeing the highlights, but no one talks about the actual process,” said Harvery. “So I am looking forward to talking about the actual process, and what it took to get to that level. I think that can serve as inspiration for our sailors, to let them know it doesn’t matter where you’re from, if your male, female, you can do great things.”

With the 2019 schedule jammed packed with seven international regattas, Harvey says he hopes local competitions translate on the international stage.

“Our philosophy is to train really hard, make the most of our time on the water here, go over to as many events as possible, get that experience, and hopefully, when we get to these events like the North American and World Championships, we just sail our best, and the result that we get, is the result that we get.”

Here are Cayman’s top five Optimist after three round of the National Qualifers:

1st Matheo Capasso
2nd Jaspar Nielsen
3rd James Costa
4th Charlie Hunn
5th Finn Richards

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
Eclipze Generic
BritCay
KAABOO – Generic
%d bloggers like this: