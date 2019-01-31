Scranton community gears up for park clean-up Saturday

The Scranton community is coming together to clean up land it hopes will become part of the newly-acquired Scranton community park.

Community leaders and one MLA have big dreams for the property’s future, but the first step is removing trash and debris.

“This has been a sore eye for some time now,” said Scranton Community Committee Chairman Dale Ramoon.

Mr. Raomoon is counting on community support to help clean up government-owned land adjacent to Scranton Park.

“It’s a project we had in mind for a very long time, and here we are standing and we want to be able to get that challenge out of the way,” said Mr. Ramoon.

“This is the first step in a big journey for the future, there is loads of work to be done,” said George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan.

It won’t be easy. Mr. Bryran and Mr. Ramoon showed Cayman 27 chicken coops and other large debris that needs to be removed. Another part of the property is littered with bottles and cans.

“There’s a lot of garbage that needs to be cleaned and that’s why we need so much hands on deck,” said Mr. Bryan.

Trees on the property marked with yellow tape will stay, said Mr. Bryan. His vision is to transform this sore eye into a community treasure.

“Beautify that pond, make it be a central beautified spot, you know with water lilies and flowers on it as we build a community around this central point,” said Mr. Bryan.

Mr. Bryan told Cayman 27 he’s hopeful the Scranton park will factor into government’s future plans for George Town revitalisation.

The Premier’s Office indicated that the long-term use of the property is still under consideration, confirming Wednesday (30 January) that community leaders such as Mr. Ramoon, Christine Burke and others will be involved in any planning or decisions on the future use of the property.

“There’s so much history here and now that we have the opportunity with the land acquisition, I think we can do so much,” said Mr. Bryan.

While Rome wasn’t built in a day, Mr. Bryan and Mr. Ramoon both agree a clean-up may help reveal the land’s natural beauty and future potential.

“There’s a lot of promising potential for this to uplift this community on the whole,” said Mr. Ramoon.

The clean-up is scheduled for Saturday, 2 February beginning at 6 a.m.

