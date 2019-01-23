IDG
Senior Jamaican officer urges parents to keep watch over Cayman’s children

January 22, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
Visiting Jamaican Assistant Superintendent of Police Coleridge Minto said families need to pay more attention to their kids if Cayman wants to continue to keep its crime rate low.

Mr. Minto was the keynote speaker at the Planning for Youth Success conference last Friday (18 January.)

The Director of Security and Safety in schools in Jamaica said he believes family issues can lead to crime.

He urged Cayman to take note of this when dealing with issues like gangs and criminal activities.

“One of the things that came up in the discussion this morning (Friday) was the family issues and a number of our students are exposed to violence from an early age and a number of them are even aligned to some of the gangs or groups in the community and if we don’t identify the early warning signs then they will become full-fledged gang members,” said Mr. Minto.

 

