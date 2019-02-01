Serious assault in GT: 1 in hospital, 1 in custody

One man remained hospitalised on Thursday (30 January) and another in police custody after a wounding incident in George Town on Wednesday (30 January.)

Police said just before midnight there was an altercation between two men at a house on Walter’s Road, George Town.

Police said one of the men received a knife wound. They said the men are known to each other.

A 25-year-old George Town man was arrested on suspicion of assault grievous bodily harm.

He is currently in custody pending further investigation.

The wounded man was transported to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Police said he is believed to have sustained serious injury.

