IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
KAABOO – Generic
Crime News

Serious assault in GT: 1 in hospital, 1 in custody

January 31, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

One man remained hospitalised on Thursday (30 January) and another in police custody after a wounding incident in George Town on Wednesday (30 January.)
Police said just before midnight there was an altercation between two men at a house on Walter’s Road, George Town.

Police said one of the men received a knife wound. They said the men are known to each other.
A 25-year-old George Town man was arrested on suspicion of assault grievous bodily harm.

He is currently in custody pending further investigation.
The wounded man was transported to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Police said he is believed to have sustained serious injury.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
BritCay
KAABOO – Generic
%d bloggers like this: