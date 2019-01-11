IDG
Simply Queen to headline Taste of Cayman

January 10, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Simply Queen, an international Queen rock group tribute band, is the headline act for this year’s Taste of Cayman main stage.
On Wednesday (9 January) organisers revealed the Canada-based band, building on the box office success of the Queen bio-pic Bohemian Rhapsody which took top honours over the weekend at the Golden Globe awards.
Local bands including the Neverines and Beneil Miller and the Fyah Squad Band will also accompany Simply Queen on the festival’s main stage.
The event takes place on 26 January at the Festival Greens at Camana Bay.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

