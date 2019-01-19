IDG
Six Cuban detainees continue hunger strike into fourth day

January 19, 2019
Caroline James
Six Cuban detainees were continuing to refuse food at the Immigration Detention Centre on Friday (18 January.)

It comes as part of a hunger strike which began on Tuesday (15 January).

Initially, eight migrants started the hunger strike, but two have since started eating.

The group began their hunger strike following a peaceful protest last week, in response to issues like lack of access to free bilingual lawyers, the pace of Immigration processing and a wish to be released from detention.

The group arrived in Cayman in September last year, when their boat got into distress in local waters on the way to Central America.

The Prison Service said it was monitoring the situation as per protocols. Acting Chief Immigration Officer Garfield Wong has met with the migrants.

Caroline James

Caroline James

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

