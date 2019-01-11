South Sound Boardwalk damaged again

The South Sound boardwalk has been damaged for the second time in three months, further delaying its official opening.

According to a Government Information Services official, the boardwalk was damaged on Tuesday (8 January) when a large truck was exiting from a temporary access road at a development site nearby. The owner of the truck has agreed to cover the cost of repairing the damage and work is expected to begin soon.

The official said the area has been temporarily blocked off until construction on the adjoining property is completed.

The cost of the damage and the length of time it will take to repair was not released.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

