IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
KAABOO – Generic
NFL Pick’ems
Environment News

South Sound Boardwalk now repaired

January 29, 2019
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

The damaged South Sound Boardwalk has been fixed and the latest repairs came with a $5000 price tag.

The bill was paid by those responsible for the damage to the boardwalk earlier this month.

The Boardwalk was damaged for the second time when a truck exiting a nearby construction site drove onto it.

According to the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure the owner of the truck that damaged the boardwalk covered the repair cost.

The ministry told Cayman 27 that the official opening of the Boardwalk is planned for the first quarter of 2019.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
BritCay
KAABOO – Generic
%d bloggers like this: