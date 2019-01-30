South Sound Boardwalk now repaired

The damaged South Sound Boardwalk has been fixed and the latest repairs came with a $5000 price tag.

The bill was paid by those responsible for the damage to the boardwalk earlier this month.

The Boardwalk was damaged for the second time when a truck exiting a nearby construction site drove onto it.

According to the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure the owner of the truck that damaged the boardwalk covered the repair cost.

The ministry told Cayman 27 that the official opening of the Boardwalk is planned for the first quarter of 2019.

