Speaker Bush pitches skyscrapers in New Year’s message

January 2, 2019
Joe Avary
Speaker of the House Hon. McKeeva Bush is aiming high for 2019, revealing in his New Year’s message a plan to attract the wealthiest of the wealthy to our shores.

“I want to see buildings’ heights change, move to perhaps 50 or 60 stories — even if only for one building — for tourism, residential and commercial businesses to make a mark in the region to say this is the new Cayman Islands of the future, so that the wealthiest among the wealthy will work, shop and live there,” said Mr. Bush in his videotaped message.

Mr. Bush said lifting current building height restrictions could ensure a good livelihood for future generations of Caymanians.

He said courting ultra-high net worth individuals could create a new economy and protect against the unpredictability of what he called ‘metropolitan and powerful countries’ that could threaten Cayman’s existence.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

