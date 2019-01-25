IDG
Squash Club moves forward with youth programme in CINSA’s absence

January 24, 2019
Jordan Armenise
Cayman’s top squash leaders are holding down the fort in the absence of it’s national body.

On Saturday (19 January) squash hopefuls, both new and experienced, took to the courts in the first weekend of the club’s new youth programme.

After the resignation of Cayman Islands National Squash Association (CINSA) Head Coach Mark Chaloner just a few weeks ago, many asked who would continue the development of Cayman’s youth players in his absence. With no word from the sport’s governing body, new Squash Club manager Marlene West says they’re stepping up.

“Juniors are the heart and blood of any sport,” said West. “Once you get juniors in, get them enjoying the sport, then you ensure the longevity of the sport.”

Until now, CINSA paid court fees to the club, in exchange for space to carry out it’s programmes. With no national coach, however, the quest begs: why not cut out the middle man, or in this case woman, and appoint West, one of the region’s top squash players, into the role? West says they are hoping CINSA agrees to that very arrangement.

“In an ideal world, I’d like the club to maintain the youth programme, and the national body pulls from that to make a national squad,” said West. “The national body also focuses on the school programme, because that’s where I think we can draw a lot of juniors from.”

West says the club will continue to facilitate the school programmes by allowing them use the South Sound courts.

“I know they are going through lots of changes at the moment, but we thought it was important to keep a junior programme running,” she said. “Once CINSA is back on it’s feet, we will be happy to work with them. We will always be happy to work with them.”

All in an effort to keep the sport of squash, alive and kicking, in the Cayman Islands.

Cayman 27 reached out CINSA President Janet Sairsingh but did not hear back.

