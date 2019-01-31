Standards in Public Life Law likely to face another review

On Wednesday (30 January) there were indicators the Standards in Public Life Law would likely face another review, as concerns mounted over privacy.

Nearly five years after the Law was signed off, the country was no closer to knowing when the ethics in public life legislation will come into force.

The Law is aimed at keeping politicians and government board officials in check.

Civil servants said concerns over the Law’s language still exist.

On the first day of hearings, the delay in its implementation was the issue on the table before the Public Accounts Committee, as members focused on the Auditor General’s report into fighting corruption in Cayman.

Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose was the first witness in the hot seat Wednesday.

“There have obviously been some concerns about the law and it is my understanding that the Premier has plans to conduct another review of the law and is discussing this with the AG. I anticipate a further announcement on this in the not too distant future,” Mr. Rose told the PAC.

In her report, Auditor General Sue Winspear said the Standards in Public Life Law was a key component in fighting corruption here.

Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson said the delays in bringing the law into force boiled down to privacy concerns.

“From the feedback that I have received, there is still a concern from private sector board members that the Law, as drafted, does give them some concern,” Mr. Manderson explained.

He voiced their worries before the PAC: “If I have to make my entire holdings public, that is a problem for me.”

But Mr. Manderson added: “I do believe the matter is being addressed.”

PAC chairman Hon. Ezzard Miller said the ultimate responsibility to ensure the clauses within the law are enforced resided with the Premier, who brought the original legislation to the table.

The PAC hearings on the corruption report continue on Thursday (31 January.)

