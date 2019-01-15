IDG
Swimming: Dakers stays undefeated in the open water at 30th CUC Sea Swim

January 14, 2019
Jordan Armenise
17-year old Alex Dakers topped a field of 111 swimmers Saturday (12 January) at the 30th Annual CUC 800m Sea Swim held at Governor’s Beach.

The Stingray Swim Club standout crossed the finish line first with a time of 8:53.80, followed by Liam Henry (8:55.83) and Jake Bailey (8:57.99). Elana Sinclair finished as the top female for the third time this season placing sixth overall (9:05.14).

“It was a really good race between me and the other guys,” said Dakers. “Normally, I try and sprint out from the start and hold off everyone else, but today I was more reserved from the start and went out with some of the other guys, and tried to beat them from the end.”

Dakers has now won all three of the Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (CIASA) sea swims this season.

For all the result’s from CIASA’s 30th CUC 800m Sea Swim click here.

