Swimming: Sellars breaks Butler’s 800m Free record in first meet of 2019

January 7, 2019
1 Min Read

Seven Mile Swimmers Will Sellars swam to a record performance at the ‘Friday Night Lights’ Distance Challenge (4 January) hosted by Stingray Swim Club at the Lions Pool.

The 12-year old’s time of 10:05.48 in the 800m Freestyle set a new Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (CIASA) record for Boys 11-12, previously held by Geoff Butler (10:14.52) since 2008.

Swimmers also hit the pool Saturday (5 January) for the Ernst & Young Sprint Meet.

View all the results of January’s Friday Night Lights here. The Distance challenge was individually scored by FINA points which ranks swims based on top performances each year. View those results here.

View all the results of the EY Sprint Meet here, along with the High Point winners here.

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

