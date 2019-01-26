IDG
Swimming: Stingray tops 2019 Peter Ribbins Memorial Meet

January 25, 2019
Jordan Armenise
Stingray Swim Club (SSC) topped the annual Pete Ribbins Consolidated Water Meet 18-20 January at the Lions Aquatic Centre (LAC).

Stingray swimmers were joined by Camana Bay Aquatic Club (CBAC), Seven Mile Swimmers (SMS) and Cayman
Islands Special Olympics (SOCI).

The is held in honour of the late Consolidated Water General Manager, who passed away to Parkinson’s.

“He was somebody who really understood the importance of sports, most importantly for us in swimming, in helping athletes gain key skills for life, swimming being one of them” said SSC’s Kathy Jackson.

In a press release, SSC Head Coach Dave Pursley said “Consolidated Water’s Pete Ribbins Memorial meet was the first full list of events in the new year but one of our last meets on the schedule to help prepare for CARIFTA and international travel. Pete Ribbins is an important
opportunity to help sharpen racing skills heading into CIASA nationals and one of the last opportunities to qualify for the CARIFTA team.”

High Points Awards

Girls:

6-Under Holly Clark Terrel, SSC

7-8 Casey Coles, SSC

9-10 Sierrah Broadbelt, SMS

11-12 Jillian Crooks, CBAC

13-14 Kyra Rabess, SSC

15-;Over, Alison Jackson, SSC

Boys:

7-8 Chase Watson, SSC;

9-10 Phin Ellison, CBAC;

11-12 Will Sellars, SMS;

13-14 Stefano Bonati, CBAC and

15-Over Jordan Crooks, CBAC.

Team Results

Stingray Swim Club 907

Camana Bay Aquatic Club 759

Seven Mile Swimmers with 320

Meet results click here.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

