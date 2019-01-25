Tackling stray dogs: Why tranquiliser guns could not be used

Eight stray dogs responsible for plaguing George Town communities are still to be euthanised by the Department of Agriculture, now that they have been successfully rounded up.

But some residents have questioned why the process was so slow and why traps were being used when tranquiliser guns would have been quicker and more effective.

Assistant Director at the DOA Brian Crichlow said it was a complicated issue.

“It always sounds like a very easy and nice solution, but it’s a more complicated issue that would have to be addressed, crossed between the Department and the RCIPS,” Mr. Crichlow explained.

He added: “It’s something that will be looked at under the review to see what other options can be put in place in situations where trapping is not working and some other solution needs to be addressed.”

The Department said residents in the vicinity of the Esterley Tibbetts Highway should stay on their guard while they assess whether there are further packs of dogs involved.

