Tackling stray dogs: Why tranquiliser guns could not be used

January 24, 2019
Caroline James
Eight stray dogs responsible for plaguing George Town communities are still to be euthanised by the Department of Agriculture, now that they have been successfully rounded up.

But some residents have questioned why the process was so slow and why traps were being used when tranquiliser guns would have been quicker and more effective.

Assistant Director at the DOA Brian Crichlow said it was a complicated issue.

“It always sounds like a very easy and nice solution, but it’s a more complicated issue that would have to be addressed, crossed between the Department and the RCIPS,” Mr. Crichlow explained.

He added: “It’s something that will be looked at under the review to see what other options can be put in place in situations where trapping is not working and some other solution needs to be addressed.”

The Department said residents in the vicinity of the Esterley Tibbetts Highway should stay on their guard while they assess whether there are further packs of dogs involved.

Caroline James

Caroline James

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

