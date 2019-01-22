Taste of Cayman postponed, moved to April

Taste of Cayman has been postponed until April.

Organisers are blaming upcoming weather conditions as the reason for the switch.

The event was scheduled for this weekend, but in a media statement on Monday (21 January) organisers said due to a severe weather forecast, including a high likelihood of heavy rain and high winds both this week and on the day of the event they have opted to move the event in the interest of safety.

The organisers said all tickets already purchased will be valid for the new event date 6 April.

The event will still take place at the festival green in Camana Bay.

As for refunds, those will begin Tuesday (22 January) until Tuesday 4 February.

For refunds, if tickets were purchased in-store, ticket holders should email kate@tower.com.ky for further instructions. If tickets were purchased online, a refund is also available by emailing info@eventpro.ky.

