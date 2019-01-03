The gift of giving

Like most his age, 12-year-old Brandon Simmonds was excited about celebrating his birthday and the gifts that would come with it. Unlike many others his age, however, he didn’t want gifts for himself, instead, he wanted to help out another young person in need.

“Well, I’m fortunate to have a lot of things. So instead of birthday gifts this year I wanted to give to baby Anthony and save his life because we don’t want baby Anthony to die,” said Mr. Simmonds.

Anthony Vaquedano was born in September with an intraventricular septum and Patent Ductus arteriosus, two uncommon heart conditions. He needed treatment overseas and so instead of gifts, Brandon raised $645.00 for Anthony and donated it to the Cayman Heart Fund. Mr. Simmonds wishes more people would take on initiatives like these.

“There are not many people who do this kind of stuff and it would be amazing if more people would do stuff like this,” said Mr. Simmonds.

“The latest update on his current condition was that he came out of a surgery where the doctors told the mother that it was a very slight chance that he was gonna survive, but luckily he made it out and that makes him a fighter and I’m very happy for him and we must all keep praying for him,” said Mr. Simmonds.

Click on the link if you are interested in helping Anthony. https://caymanheartfund.com

