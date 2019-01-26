IDG
Three Cubans continue hunger strike at Immigration Detention Centre

January 25, 2019
Caroline James
The Ministries of Immigration and Home Affairs said on Thursday (24 January) that three Cuban detainees continue to refuse food at the Immigration Detention Centre.

They are the last of the initial eight detainees who started the hunger strike a week ago.

This group of eight Cubans began their hunger strike in protest of their detention and the slow asylum process.

The ministries said processes remain in place to monitor the health and well-being of the individuals refusing food.

About the author

Caroline joined Cayman 27 in September 2018 after seven years working for Sky News in London, both as a Producer on the World News programme and, latterly, as News Editor on the Foreign Desk, where she led coverage on the ground of stories as diverse as the 2016 US Election, corruption allegations surrounding FIFA and The Oscars. Before this, she worked as a Producer for Associated Press Television News (APTN) for two years, based in their London headquarters. Caroline graduated with a BA Hons degree in Arabic, French and German from Durham University, before gaining an MA in Television Journalism with distinction at City University, London. When not hunting down stories in Cayman, she can be found playing tennis, practicing Bikram yoga or enjoying a beer on Seven Mile Beach. You can reach Caroline at carolinejames@hurleysmedia.ky or 326-2243.

