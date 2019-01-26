Three Cubans continue hunger strike at Immigration Detention Centre

The Ministries of Immigration and Home Affairs said on Thursday (24 January) that three Cuban detainees continue to refuse food at the Immigration Detention Centre.

They are the last of the initial eight detainees who started the hunger strike a week ago.

This group of eight Cubans began their hunger strike in protest of their detention and the slow asylum process.

The ministries said processes remain in place to monitor the health and well-being of the individuals refusing food.

