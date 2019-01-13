IDG
Culture Environment Health News

Timeline for construction of Starfish Point restrooms still unclear

January 12, 2019
Joe Avary
No word from the Ministry of Tourism officials as to when work will begin on recently-approved restroom facilities at Starfish Point.

However North Side MLA and Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller told Cayman 27 he was told it could happen by the end of this month.

The proposal was granted approval at Wednesday’s (9 January) Central Planning Authority meeting, despite objections from neighbouring landowners.

Beachgoers we spoke to this week had mixed reviews for the proposal. Some, like Mike McNeill of Chicago, told Cayman 27 Starfish Point’s most pressing need is more garbage bins.

“There doesn’t seem to be any enforcement around protecting the starfish, and if you really want to keep that natural resource viable,” he said. “The thing that they should probably invest in his garbage facilities more than bathrooms.”

According to CPA documents regarding the restroom application, the Department of Environmental Health noted that the size and location of the proposed garbage container was unsatisfactory.

Cayman 27 is still waiting for confirmation of construction dates.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

