IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
KAABOO – Generic
Sports

Top Canada Basketball coach to run clinic at John Gray Gymnasium

January 31, 2019
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Cayman’s basketball community will welcome one of the region’s top coaches.

ACX Basketball is set to host Canada Basketball High Performance Manager Mike MacKay Monday (4 February) at the John Gray Gymnasium starting at 7:30 p.m.

Organizers Sefu Bernard said “ACX Basketball is on a mission to help coaches, teachers, and parents crush it with kids. We’re thrilled to be able to support by sharing new ideas for even better coaching days.”

The clinic is free to attendance. According to organizers, ‘coaches, teachers, parents and administrators, and others’ are encouraged to attend.

Previously, MacKay was the Manager Coach Education for Canada Basketball from 2004-2010. The Truro, Nova Scotia native is a certified ‘Master Coach Developer’ (MCD) by Coaching Association of Canada with 30 years of experience. He has coached at both the provincial and national level.

 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
BritCay
KAABOO – Generic
%d bloggers like this: