Top Canada Basketball coach to run clinic at John Gray Gymnasium

Cayman’s basketball community will welcome one of the region’s top coaches.

ACX Basketball is set to host Canada Basketball High Performance Manager Mike MacKay Monday (4 February) at the John Gray Gymnasium starting at 7:30 p.m.

Organizers Sefu Bernard said “ACX Basketball is on a mission to help coaches, teachers, and parents crush it with kids. We’re thrilled to be able to support by sharing new ideas for even better coaching days.”

The clinic is free to attendance. According to organizers, ‘coaches, teachers, parents and administrators, and others’ are encouraged to attend.

Previously, MacKay was the Manager Coach Education for Canada Basketball from 2004-2010. The Truro, Nova Scotia native is a certified ‘Master Coach Developer’ (MCD) by Coaching Association of Canada with 30 years of experience. He has coached at both the provincial and national level.

