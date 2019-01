Bodden Town’s solar farm has a new owner in the form of Virgin Group’s BMR Energy.

But what does the intervention of a global powerhouse like the Virgin Group mean for Cayman and the renewable energy push here?

On Tuesday’s (15 January) edition of Top Story, Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales put that question to Cayman Renewable Energy Association president James Whittaker.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print