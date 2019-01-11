IDG
Top Story: Discussing Youth Development Month

January 10, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

Founder of Cayman Islands Youth Development Consortium Sylvia Wilks joined Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine on Thursday’s (10 January) Top Story segment to discuss Youth Development month, as well as, events planned to mark the occasion.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

