Two EMTs hospitalised after ambulance collision

The Health Services Authority confirmed on Tuesday (8 January) that two EMTs were among the three people taken to hospital for evaluation on Friday (4 January) after a collision involving an ambulance.

The three-vehicle crash happened near Crewe Road. It involved an ambulance responding to an emergency.

In response to queries from Cayman 27, the HSA explained that one occupant from another vehicle involved in the collision was also taken to the hospital.

Police confirmed no patients were in the ambulance at the time of the incident.

The injuries sustained were not believed to be life-threatening.

