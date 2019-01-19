UK/Cayman relationship strong, says Governor Roper

H.E. Governor Martyn Roper told Cayman 27 ongoing discussions on constitutional changes are progressing.

Mr. Roper said while talks are still underway, he expects to be able to go public with the outcome of the constitutional discussions soon. He’s hopeful for a conclusion well before the 60th anniversary of the Cayman Islands constitution in July.

“The discussions were constructive and I think we made very good progress in a number of areas which will make it even clearer that Cayman has domestic responsibility for internal affairs, whilst respecting sort of the constitutional balance with the UK,” said Mr. Roper.

Meanwhile, Mr. Roper applauded Cayman’s vibrant and sometimes noisy democracy.

He contrasted it with what he experienced in China, where he served for three and a half years as Minister and Deputy Head of Mission for the UK in Beijing.

“We have freedom of speech, we have rule of law, we have a lively democracy, and people here are debating the issues, and there is a lively debate about those issues which I think is something that we should all welcome,” said Mr. Roper.

Mr. Roper told Cayman 27 while the UK/Cayman relationship has been through some challenging times – he cited the beneficial ownership issue as one example – he said overall, it’s strong.

