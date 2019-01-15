UK MPs push for public registries by 2020, unhappy with 2023 extension

British Members of Parliament want Overseas Territories, including the Cayman Islands, to keep the 2020 deadline for public company registries.

And they say they will be looking at ways to make sure that happens.

UK MPS Margaret Hodge has rejected the UK government’s decision to extend the deadline for the registries from 2020 to 2023.

According to a UK Guardian article on the weekend Ms. Hodge described the extension as a “sleight of hand” by the Theresa May-led administration.

Ms. Hodge was one of the British legislators behind the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Law amendment which imposed public registries Overseas Territories like Cayman.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

