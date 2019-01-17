IDG
News Politics

Visiting Isle of Man official says PAC working, but there’s room for improvement

January 16, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Visiting Isle of Man parliamentary clerk Jonathan King says Cayman’s Public Accounts Committee is working well.

But he says he believes the committee’s partnership with the Auditor General’s Office needs some attention.
Mr. King has been in Cayman for the last two weeks, working alongside the committee’s members and its clerks.
He said there should be some separation in views when it comes to the committee and Auditor General’s Office.
“They (the PAC) have to add a political dimension to the work of Auditor General’s Office, part of that done through conducting hearings in public with senior civil servants and there is very established tradition of that happening here. But there is also a need for the committee to be able to articulate its own views in a way which is distinct from the views of the Auditor General,” said Mr. King.

The Isle of Man parliamentary clerk is here as part of a Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) and Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) project to provide technical assistance.

He leaves Cayman Thursday (17 January.)

 

 

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

