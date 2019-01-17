IDG
News

VP Tibbetts breaks down CUC’s Integrated Resource Plan

January 16, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
An announcement from the country’s energy provider says that its regulator OfReg has accepted a road map for the country’s future energy use.

The plan outlines transitioning from complete fossil fuel reliance to one that uses more renewable energy, natural gas and renewable generation technologies.
But what exactly does that entail and how does it impact your bill?

On Wednesday (16 January) Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman put this question to CUC’s VP of Customer Services and Technology Sacha Tibbetts.

Read the plan: PACE_CUC_IRP_Final_Report_280717 (1)

https://www.cuc-cayman.com/customer-service/renewable-energy/

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

