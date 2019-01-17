VP Tibbetts breaks down CUC’s Integrated Resource Plan

An announcement from the country’s energy provider says that its regulator OfReg has accepted a road map for the country’s future energy use.

The plan outlines transitioning from complete fossil fuel reliance to one that uses more renewable energy, natural gas and renewable generation technologies.

But what exactly does that entail and how does it impact your bill?

On Wednesday (16 January) Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman put this question to CUC’s VP of Customer Services and Technology Sacha Tibbetts.

Read the plan: PACE_CUC_IRP_Final_Report_280717 (1)

https://www.cuc-cayman.com/customer-service/renewable-energy/

