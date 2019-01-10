WB tour business clears the air after social media outrage

Local business Tour Company Cayman is defending setting up operations on a West Bay beach.

This after a photo of their beach chairs sparked outrage on social media.

The commenters were upset that the location was being used for commerical activities, but Tour Company Cayman owner Tracey Seymour said she’s done nothing wrong by setting up shop.

“Those who posted negatively on the picture they had no understanding, they automatically assume that we were vendors who just popped up and decided to just go there and we are not. The beach property belongs to my associate family member and he inquired with them if he can use it, knowing all the issues that Caymanians are having with vendors just popping up on beaches and renting chairs without the proper qualifications are the requirements to do that stuff. We know this and we have seen that issue and that’s why we acquire the necessary requirements in order to be on that beach. We’re not gonna throw out chairs on something we did not get permission to do,” said Ms. Seymour.

Ms. Seymour said she’s been in business for 14 years and her company is legit. She said the outrage is unwarranted. She said she isn’t trying to change the landscape of the beach, all she wants is to run her business in peace.

“For us as a tour company, we like it the way it is and all we want is just chairs for guess to have relaxation time. We don’t want a mass crowd there and we are gonna continue to be there because we have the rights to be there,” said Ms. Seymour.

We reached out to the Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) for confirmation of Ms. Seymour’s approvals, officials told Cayman 27 they are investigating the matter and cannot comment further on it at this time.

