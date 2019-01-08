West Bay man charged with attempted murder appears in court

West Bay resident Jeffery Powery has appeared in court charged with attempting to murder a woman he knows.

On Friday (4 January) the 32-year-old man appeared in Summary Court charged in the 13 December incident.

Officers had found the victim unconscious in a residence on North West Point Road, West Bay.

The victim suffered from injuries to the head.

She was transported to the hospital where she remains in critical, but stable condition.

Police said there was an altercation between Mr. Powery and the woman the day before, Mr. Powery’s case was transferred to Grand Court where he’s expected to return on 25 January.

