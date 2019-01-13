Winspear calls for Standards Law to be enacted urgently

The Auditor General is calling for enactment of the Standards in Public Life Law urgently.

The law was passed more than four years ago. It’s a piece of legislation aimed at keeping politicians and government board members in check.

On Friday (11 January) Auditor General Sue Winspear released her Fighting Corruption in the Cayman Islands report and in it she said progress has been made on developing a framework to deal with fraud and corruption here.

But, she said, the Standards in Public Life Law is a key component that remains missing.

Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller welcomed Ms. Winspear’s comments.

He said he raised this issue just this week when he met with H.E. Governor Martyn Roper on re-appointments of Commission members.

“I asked him to and I reminded him that the law is not yet enforced and I asked him to use all that is within his power to bring the law into force, because the law needs to be brought into force. It is a very important piece of legislation,” Mr. Miller said.

Mr. Miller is also the Public Accounts Committee chairman and he said Ms. Winspear’s report will come before his committee at month’s end for review.

The Auditor General’s report said Cayman is still at risk even with an anti-fraud policy in place and a functioning Anti-Corruption Commission.

We reached out to the government for an update on when the Standards in Public Life law will be enacted. We are waiting for a reply.

Read the full report here:

Fighting Corruption in the Cayman Islands final report

