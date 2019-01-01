Year in Review 2018: the year in good news

One piece of feedback most journalists have heard more than once in their careers: you never show us the good news in our community.

Crime and conflict often factor into the daily headlines, but the Cayman 27 news team is always on the lookout for stories that showcase the brighter side of life in our verdant isles.

You won’t typically find so-called good news stories at the top of the newscast. While good news often lacks the urgency and importance of the hard news stories we bring you in our nightly newscast, the stories we bring you in the B-block and beyond are often some of the most memorable.

So as we bid a fond farewell to 2018, let’s take a couple minutes to look back at some of the stories that helped make it such a great year for good news.

It’s all part of the job for first responders, going the extra mile to save lives, but what happens after a rescue? This September, the RCIPS Air Operations Unit sprung into action to airlift premature newborn baby Liam from Cayman Brac to Grand Cayman for medical care. Weeks later, after all was well with baby Liam, a reunion.

“We don’t normally get the follow-up, and you wonder how things are going. We have stayed in contact and I will probably stay in contact for some time to come,” Air Operations Unit Commander Steve Fitzgerald told Cayman 27 in October.

A local dance troupe got its 15 minutes of fame this March on the coattails of Marvel’s box office smash hit Black Panther. The Wakanda-inspired routine was picked up by the US TV show ‘Right This Minute’ for its viral videos segment.

“It gave me the privilege to want to live again, like, I want back my life now,” said Sacha Miller.

Ms. Miller was one of several former inmates featured in Cayman 27’s series of reports on second chances. Her story of personal transformation after drug addiction and incarceration inspired many. .

A baby snapper also got a second chance at life after lionfish culler Zach Larrabbee saved it from the jaws of an invasive lionfish.

Another act of random kindness from 2018: Vicky McClenaghan took the plunge into a canal to save a chicken in distress.

“I did a good deed even if it was for a chicken so I guess the little things count,” Ms. McClenaghan told Cayman 27.

The little things, like this so-called rasta caterpillar couldn’t escape Cayman 27 cameras as the gluttonous hornworms feasted their way through Cayman’s frangiapani bushes.

One story this year brought a smile to almost everyone’s face, and just in time for Christmas shopping. On November first, personal import duty allowance climbed from $350 to $500 dollars.

See, ladies and gentlemen, it’s not all bad news out there. If you see good news happening in 2019, we want to know about it.

