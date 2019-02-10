10-storey hotel application rescheduled for CPA hearing in March

An application for a ten-storey hotel with restaurant and bar facilities along the so-called ‘quiet end’ of Seven Mile Beach is pulled from Wednesday’s (6 February) Central Planning Authority meeting.

The Planning Department told Cayman 27 The Shores’ application is now scheduled to go before the CPA on 20 March.

A coalition of nearby developments have come together in opposition to the proposal, which objectors say is ‘out of character’ with surrounding developments.

An attorney affiliated with that group told Cayman 27 that section 15 notices to neighbouring landowners need to be re-served, and the application re-advertised in accordance with planning procedures.

In CPA documents, multiple objectors said they were not notified by registered mail as is the standard process.

Attempts to reach the applicant have been unsuccessful.

