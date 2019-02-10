IDG
10-storey hotel application rescheduled for CPA hearing in March

February 6, 2019
Joe Avary
An application for a ten-storey hotel with restaurant and bar facilities along the so-called ‘quiet end’ of Seven Mile Beach is pulled from Wednesday’s (6 February) Central Planning Authority meeting.

The Planning Department told Cayman 27 The Shores’ application is now scheduled to go before the CPA on 20 March.

A coalition of nearby developments have come together in opposition to the proposal, which objectors say is ‘out of character’ with surrounding developments.

An attorney affiliated with that group told Cayman 27 that section 15 notices to neighbouring landowners need to be re-served, and the application re-advertised in accordance with planning procedures.

In CPA documents, multiple objectors said they were not notified by registered mail as is the standard process.

Attempts to reach the applicant have been unsuccessful.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

