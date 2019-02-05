IDG
115 new registrants join iguana cull amid diminishing returns

February 4, 2019
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The Department of Environment said it is seeing diminishing returns as the great green iguana cull closes in on the 400,000 mark.

Fourteen weeks into the cull, and it is apparent that green iguanas are getting harder to find.

Terrestrial Resources Unit manager Fred Burton told Cayman 27 the DOE’s second wave of registration netted one hundred and fifteen new cullers.

“What we are finding now is that the iguanas aren’t as easy to get, and the people who are most successful are the ones that are going out into the bush and are hunting and not just gathering, you see what I mean,” said Mr. Burton. “It’s beginning to become a job that requires a lot more skill, a lot more effort, more determination, more willingness to go off the road.”

Mr. Burton said many of the new registrants were already culling in association with other cullers.

He said it’s crucial for cullers to keep up the pressure on the green iguanas and avoid complacency.

373,126 iguanas have been delivered to the counting station at the George Town landfill as of 1 February.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

