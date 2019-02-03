3 men arrested for illegal landing

Three men remain in custody for illegal landing.

Police said they are still investigating and charges may follow. Monday (18 February) morning was anything, but normal for residents in Breakers as police sirens pierced the early morning air.

“I’m walking down the road and all you see is the police cars, the crews, it’s like a murder scene. This is just weird for this part of the area, this never happens in breakers,” said Mr. Richardson.

Police said just before 6:45 a.m. Monday, they went into the Breakers area in Bodden Town where they recovered a vessel in the water. Three men were located in the area and arrested on suspicion of illegal landing. A black boat was recovered from the water, containers were seen floating and along the shoreline, however, the contents remain unknown. RCIPS media officer Jodi-Ann Powery said all hands were on deck for Monday’s operation.

“They will exhaust their search as best as they can during the course of this (Monday) morning. The operation involved both the uniform service and our specialist officers including our armed officers, as well as, our air support unit and the k9 unit,” said Ms. Powery.

Police said the 3 men are Nicaragua natives.

They declined to say if any illegal products were found in Monday’s operation.

The matter remains under police investigation.

