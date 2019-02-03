IDG
3 men arrested for illegal landing

February 18, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
Three men remain in custody for illegal landing.

Police said they are still investigating and charges may follow. Monday (18 February) morning was anything, but normal for residents in Breakers as police sirens pierced the early morning air.

Containers from the vessel police recovered

“I’m walking down the road and all you see is the police cars, the crews, it’s like a murder scene. This is just weird for this part of the area, this never happens in breakers,” said Mr. Richardson.

Police said just before 6:45 a.m. Monday, they went into the Breakers area in Bodden Town where they recovered a vessel in the water. Three men were located in the area and arrested on suspicion of illegal landing. A black boat was recovered from the water, containers were seen floating and along the shoreline, however, the contents remain unknown. RCIPS media officer Jodi-Ann Powery said all hands were on deck for Monday’s operation.

“They will exhaust their search as best as they can during the course of this (Monday) morning. The operation involved both the uniform service and our specialist officers including our armed officers, as well as, our air support unit and the k9 unit,” said Ms. Powery.

Police said the 3 men are Nicaragua natives.

They declined to say if any illegal products were found in Monday’s operation.

The matter remains under police investigation.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

