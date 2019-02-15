ACC arrests public officer, woman- No details on allegations

The Anti-Corruption Commission arrest two people on fraud and corruption allegations.

One of those arrested is a male public officer.

Details are slim in the announcement made Thursday (14 February) by the ACC with no revelations on the exact nature of those allegations.

However, the ACC did share that the 42-year-old public officer and a 41-year-old woman were detained Wednesday (13 February) and are both from the Newlands area.

The duo was held on suspicion of fraud on the government, breach of trust and conflict of interest.

Both persons have since been released on bail pending further inquiries.

