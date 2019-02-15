IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
KAABOO – Generic
Crime News Politics

ACC arrests public officer, woman- No details on allegations

February 15, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The Anti-Corruption Commission arrest two people on fraud and corruption allegations.
One of those arrested is a male public officer.
Details are slim in the announcement made Thursday (14 February) by the ACC with no revelations on the exact nature of those allegations.
However, the ACC did share that the 42-year-old public officer and a 41-year-old woman were detained Wednesday (13 February) and are both from the Newlands area.
The duo was held on suspicion of fraud on the government, breach of trust and conflict of interest.
Both persons have since been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
BritCay
KAABOO – Generic
%d bloggers like this: