Agriculture Show not worried about being upstaged by KAABOO

The Agriculture Society told Cayman 27 it has no fears about its 52nd annual Agriculture Show being upstaged by the upstart KAABOO festival.

Agriculture Society president George Smith said the Ash Wednesday tradition will carry on, delivering the same family fun attendees have grown to expect over the years.

While KAABOO and the agriculture show may be apples and oranges, Mr. Smith said the more festivals the merrier.

“We don’t have the budget that they have, obviously,” laughed Mr. Smith. “Our thing is, definitely more festivals on the island can only be beneficial to ourselves, we encourage people to support them and definitely come and support us also.”

More carnival games are planned for this year’s Agriculture Show, which takes place on 6 March.

