Agriculture Society gearing up for 52nd annual Agriculture Show

The Cayman Agriculture Society told Cayman 27 preparations are well underway for its 52nd annual Agriculture Show.

If it ain’t broke, don’t try and fix it.

Agriculture Society president George Smith said this year’s Agriculture Show is certain to deliver the same kind of family-oriented experience Cayman has grown to expect over the last five-plus decades.

“There’s not too many places in the Cayman Islands that you can find things from East End, North Side, and right back to West Bay in one location,” said Mr. Smith.

Public Works and Department of Agriculture staffers are working to ensure plumbing is up to snuff in the animal enclosures, and adding ten new goat pens for this year’s show.

Mr. Smith said year-round maintenance keeps the grounds in tip-top shape.

“We have maintained as we go and as you can see the grounds is kept tremendously well and all we need to do now is put in the tents and we are ready to go,” said Mr. Smith.

This year, like in years past, food security will be a part of the Ag Show’s focus.

The issue is especially timely, as the Economics and Statistics Office’s latest Consumer Price Index showed an overall 4.2% increase in food prices:

Fruit prices up 11.8%

Milk, eggs, and cheese up 8.1%

Bread and cereals up 8%,

Fish and seafood prices up 6.8%

Mr. Smith said having something as simple as a backyard garden can make a difference in a family’s bottom line.

“It needn’t be much but one tomato tree and you’ll be amazed how much that can bear and provide for your family,” said Mr. Smith.

And after more than 50 years, he said one thing will always ring true at the Agriculture Show:

“You will see friends that you probably haven’t seen in so long and that is one of the highlights of the show,” said Mr. Smith.

The 52nd annual agriculture show takes place on Ash Wednesday. That’s on 6 March.

