Angling: ‘Morning Spirit’ tops season opening Barcadere Classic

February 28, 2019
Jordan Armenise
With 23 boats and 78 anglers hitting the water over two days, ‘Morning Spirit’ opened the season as the biggest winner at the Cayman Islands Angling Club Barcadere Classic held 23-24 February at the George Town Yacht.

‘Morning Spirit’, who were led by anglers Omar Goff, Adroy Ebanks and Annette Stallmach, were tops for overall weight (235.9 lbs) as well as winning the Grand Slam (134.9 lbs) with the heaviest Dolphin (21.5 lbs) and Wahoo (34.6 lbs). Spirit also caught the second heaviest Yellowfin Tuna at 59.1 lbs. Spirit’s Annette Stallmach was named top female angler for catching the boat’s yellowfin, as well as reeling in the heaviest barracuda of the tournament at 13.1 lbs.

‘Trading Time’ reeled in the heaviest Yellowfin Tuna of the tournament, tipping the scales at 65.1 lbs. View all tournament results here.

Tournament season continues 15-16 March at the Swordfish Challenge.

 

 

 

