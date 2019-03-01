IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
Sports

Athletics: ‘345 AC Harneys’ tops tenth Off The Beaten Track

February 28, 2019
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

A total of 26 ultra-distance runners and 60 relay teams conquered 50 kilometres of mixed terrain at the tenth anniversary of Off The Beaten Track held Sunday (24 February).

First across the finish line was the ‘345 AC Harneys’ relay team of distance runner specialist Patrick Harfield, Levi Superville, Juan Pablo Valerio, Tommy Kehoe, Jamie Piper and Abraham Whittaker in a time of 4:04:39.2. They were followed by ‘345 Brown Rudnick’ (4:20:04.3) and ‘Armpits’ (4:20:48.4).

Top individual runners were Phil Reed (4:42:46.1) and Olivia Shanks (4:42:46.4).  Jalene Cruz was third (5:41:23.1).

Intertrust clocked in as the fastest corporate team (4:19:25.5) with ‘345 Team Rudnick Female’ as the fastest female team (4:39:33.1).

Fastest individual runners per leg were Abraham Whittaker (Leg 1, 38:20) Jason Trautman (Leg 2, 53:22) Matthew Volkwyn (Leg 3, 32:22) Warren Keens (Leg 4, 26:24) Patrick Harfield (Leg 5, 38:53) and Juan Pablo Valerio (Leg 6, 33:53).

View full results here.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
Eclipze Generic
DART Enterprises
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: