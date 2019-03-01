Athletics: ‘345 AC Harneys’ tops tenth Off The Beaten Track

A total of 26 ultra-distance runners and 60 relay teams conquered 50 kilometres of mixed terrain at the tenth anniversary of Off The Beaten Track held Sunday (24 February).

First across the finish line was the ‘345 AC Harneys’ relay team of distance runner specialist Patrick Harfield, Levi Superville, Juan Pablo Valerio, Tommy Kehoe, Jamie Piper and Abraham Whittaker in a time of 4:04:39.2. They were followed by ‘345 Brown Rudnick’ (4:20:04.3) and ‘Armpits’ (4:20:48.4).

Top individual runners were Phil Reed (4:42:46.1) and Olivia Shanks (4:42:46.4). Jalene Cruz was third (5:41:23.1).

Intertrust clocked in as the fastest corporate team (4:19:25.5) with ‘345 Team Rudnick Female’ as the fastest female team (4:39:33.1).

Fastest individual runners per leg were Abraham Whittaker (Leg 1, 38:20) Jason Trautman (Leg 2, 53:22) Matthew Volkwyn (Leg 3, 32:22) Warren Keens (Leg 4, 26:24) Patrick Harfield (Leg 5, 38:53) and Juan Pablo Valerio (Leg 6, 33:53).

View full results here.

