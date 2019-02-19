IDG
Tomlinson Furniture
Sports

Athletics: Brown wins hurdles title with new AAC Championships record

February 18, 2019
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

18-year old Milligan College freshman Rasheem Brown continued to make his mark in the collegiate ranks Friday (15 February) setting two conference records at the 2019 Appalachian American Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships.

The Clifton Hunter High School graduate topped the preliminary field of 12 with a time of 8.13 seconds, good for a new AAC record. Brown then blew away the field in the finals with a new AAC Indoor Championships record of 7.96 seconds.

“Before the race, there was a false start, so that kind of threw me off my game plan,” said Brown. “My start was fairly good, as I cleared the hurdles I felt clean, smooth. I reached the third hurdle, I separated from the field. After that, I knew it was my race.”

After clocking a nation-leading mark of 7.88 seconds at January’s East Tennessee State University Invitational, Brown said he was pleased with his performance, earning All-AAC honours.

“I am really happy for this win,” said Brown. “Now, I’ll get ready to win the National title.”

Brown will compete next at the 2019 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Indoor Track & Field Championships 28 February-1 March.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – January 2019
Eclipze Generic
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: