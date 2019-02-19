Athletics: Brown wins hurdles title with new AAC Championships record

18-year old Milligan College freshman Rasheem Brown continued to make his mark in the collegiate ranks Friday (15 February) setting two conference records at the 2019 Appalachian American Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships.

The Clifton Hunter High School graduate topped the preliminary field of 12 with a time of 8.13 seconds, good for a new AAC record. Brown then blew away the field in the finals with a new AAC Indoor Championships record of 7.96 seconds.

“Before the race, there was a false start, so that kind of threw me off my game plan,” said Brown. “My start was fairly good, as I cleared the hurdles I felt clean, smooth. I reached the third hurdle, I separated from the field. After that, I knew it was my race.”

After clocking a nation-leading mark of 7.88 seconds at January’s East Tennessee State University Invitational, Brown said he was pleased with his performance, earning All-AAC honours.

“I am really happy for this win,” said Brown. “Now, I’ll get ready to win the National title.”

Brown will compete next at the 2019 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Indoor Track & Field Championships 28 February-1 March.

