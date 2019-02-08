IDG
Athletics: Medal hopeful Gordon hits CARIFTA standard in season opener

February 7, 2019
Jordan Armenise
18-year old Caymanian high jumper Louis Gordon is aiming for a big finish in his final regional championships.

The Kingston College student opened his season at the Grace Jackson Invitational in Jamaica’s National Stadium Saturday (2 February) finishing second overall in the Class One Boys High Jump. The former Clifton Hunter High School student cleared 2.05-metres in his first attempt.

“With a personal best of 2.10, to be able to open with 2.05 is a great feeling,” said Gordon. “I feel like everything is coming along, and that I’ve progressed in a drastic way.”

The result surpasses the Under-20 Boys Cayman Islands Athletics Association (CIAA) CARIFTA standards (2.00m). In his 2018 CARIFTA appearance, Gordon finished seventh overall clearing 2.00-metres. Almost one year later, he says practice has made perfect.

“Finishing seventh last year has caused me to work on the weaker stuff, mentally and physically,” said Gordon. “My coach and I worked on understanding the event more. We worked on strength and speed in order to jump higher.”

Gordon says if selected, he is hoping to medal in this, his fourth and final CARIFTA appearance for Cayman.

“Being able to medal at my last CARIFTA would be an extraordinary feeling,” said Gordon. “It would be the best feeling in the world, especially in front of my home crowd, family and friends.”

(Photo: Yardi Sports)

