Athletics: Morgan named Heart of America Conference Athlete of the Week

Bodden Town native Pearl Morgan is off to brilliant 2019.

The Central Methodist junior was named the Heart of America Athletic Conference Women’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week.

“My season started off at a slow pace due to weather conditions which affected my training sessions and appearance at several track meets,” said Morgan. “However, this is just the beginning.”

At the Fighting Bee Invitational 25-26 January, Morgan finished first overall in the 400m (1:00.62), 2nd place finish in the 200m (26.58), and anchored the 4×400 relay team to a 4th place finish. Morgan says she hopes to better those times later in the year.

“I’m looking forward to dropping my times, and hopefully qualifying for the NAIA Indoor Nationals in South Dakota and praying for an injury free season.”

This is the second time the Caymanian has won the honour in her collegiate career. Morgan says she was surprised upon hearing of the award.

“I’m forever grateful,” said Morgan. “I had no clue until random people approached me at school telling me congratulations.”

Morgan and the Eagles Athletics team will compete next at the Mule Relays 1-2 February at the University of Central Missouri.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

