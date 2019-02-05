Baby Nolan’s memory alive as family raises awareness for congenital heart defects

Baby Nolan was born with a rare heart defect, and endured seven surgeries over seven months before passing away last January.

Tonight, baby Nolan’s family is sharing their story to help raise awareness for congenital heart defects, which can occur in one in one hundred births.

“It’s important for the community to know that this is a threat and it can just happen to anyone,” said Ailian Evans.

Ms. Evans told Cayman 27 she learned this shortly after her son Nolan was born in June 2017. Baby Nolan was diagnosed with a rare critical heart defect called truncus arteriosis, meaning he was born with only one artery.

“Babies that are born with congenital heart defects like truncus arteriosus, they have to go through surgery in the first week of life to restore the blood flow,” said Ms. Evans.

All told, baby Nolan endured seven surgeries in seven months.

“He spent five months hospitalised, he came to Cayman, he had a cardiac arrest, we did CPR prior to the ambulance arriving and we got him back, and then he went back to children’s hospital and then, they did as much as they could but there was not much they could do for him,” said Ms. Evans.

Baby Nolan passed away on 25 January 2018.

Inspired by baby Nolan’s memory, the Evans family has since raised more than $20,000 for local charities, campaigned for congenital heart defect awareness, and supported other families impacted by CHD.

“If there is someone that needs our help, we can just be there for them emotionally because going through this is really a big pain and when you are alone you don’t know what to do,” said Ms. Evans.

On 10 February, for congenital heart defect awareness week, the Evans family is co-hosting the Heart Warriors and Angels beach walk on Seven Mile Beach.

“Our mission as my wife said earlier, is to try to have fun events, bring kids out, and have kids helping hands, bring families out, families helping families and just trying to raise funds,” said baby Nolan’s father, Sean Evans.

Ms. Evans says she’s confident baby Nolan, her little angel, is looking on proudly from above.

“Of course he’s proud, and I know that he knows that we love him very much,” said Ms. Evans. “He’s our angel, our hero.”

The Evans family told Cayman 27 100% of funds raised at this Sunday’s Heart Warriors and Angels beach walk will be donated to Hart for Hearts, the paedeatric arm of the Cayman Heart Fund.

The funds raised will help local families who have babies born with congenital heart defects.

