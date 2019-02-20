Back and forth on same-sex marriage in Cayman continues

Residents here still remain divided when it comes to legalizing same-sex marriages.

Speaker of the House Hon. McKeeva Bush said regardless of what the people want, the court will have the last say on the matter.

“Whatever the legal word is, that will be the word, the government cannot overrule the court,” said Mr. Bush.

Devoted Christian Jackie Ebanks stands against same-sex relationships and said the laws should remain the way they are.

“They want us to change the constitution to please them and that’s definitely an insult to our intelligence. The Bible simply says a man should not lay with another man and people may laugh but I’ve seen where God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah because of that,” said Ms. Ebanks.

LGBTQ advocate Noel Cayasso Smith said couple Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden Bush are standing up for their rights and people should embrace that.

“I think these two girls stand a good chance of winning their case and I honestly hope they do win their case. They should have that right, should they chose to live together and live happy like any other person out there,” said Mr. Smith.

While a court ruling is yet to be made, no matter the decision Mr. Bush said prejudice is not the Caymanian way.

Chief Justice Anthony Smellie has not given a timeline for delivering his final judgment on the case.

