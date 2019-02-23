Boxing: Barnes working with Southampton F.C. strength coach ahead of qualifiers

Caribbean Light Flyweight champion Brandy Barnes is on the road to the Pan Am Games.

The 22-year old is just over a week into her training camp led by former Cayman Islands Boxing Association (CIBA) national coach Stuart O’Connor in the United Kingdom.

“Things are going well at the moment,” said O’Connor. “She’s working with Tom Smith, he’s a strength and conditioning coach for Southampton Football Club.”

The six-week camp will culminate at the 2019 Pan Am Games Qualifiers 2-11 April in Managua, Nicaragua. O’Connor says the strength and conditioning phase will be followed by amateur bouts in Europe as a tune-up.

“We are looking to go to a Class-B tournament in both Slovenia and Denmark in preparations for the games” said O”Connor.

In December, Barnes won her second Caribbean title in a second round stoppage versus Guyanese newcomer Joanne Williams. In November, Barnes lost her opening bout of the AIBA Women’s World Championships.

