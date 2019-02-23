IDG
Boxing: Barnes working with Southampton F.C. strength coach ahead of qualifiers

February 22, 2019
Jordan Armenise
Caribbean Light Flyweight champion Brandy Barnes is on the road to the Pan Am Games.

The 22-year old is just over a week into her training camp led by former Cayman Islands Boxing Association (CIBA) national coach Stuart O’Connor in the United Kingdom.

“Things are going well at the moment,” said O’Connor. “She’s working with Tom Smith, he’s a strength and conditioning coach for Southampton Football Club.”

The six-week camp will culminate at the 2019 Pan Am Games Qualifiers 2-11 April in Managua, Nicaragua. O’Connor says the strength and conditioning phase will be followed by amateur bouts in Europe as a tune-up.

“We are looking to go to a Class-B tournament in both Slovenia and Denmark in preparations for the games” said O”Connor.

In December, Barnes won her second Caribbean title in a second round stoppage versus Guyanese newcomer Joanne Williams.  In November, Barnes lost her opening bout of the AIBA Women’s World Championships.

 

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

