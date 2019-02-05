Boxing: Former T & T leader Trumpet named CIBA Head Coach

The Cayman Islands Boxing Association (CIBA) has hired one of the region’s top minds to lead the charge, naming former Trindad & Tobago Boxing Association (TTBA) coach Floyd Trumpet as it’s new Head Coach.

“CIBA is delighted with the hiring of Head Coach Floyd Trumpet,” said Boxing President Leyla Jackson. “The decision was made because of Floyd’s success with the Trinidad and Tobago national team.”

Trumpet spent the last five years as the TTBA Elite Coach, most notably guiding Super Heavyweight Niles Paul to a 2016 Olympic Games qualification. The St. Vincent & Grenadines native has also lead TT’s teams to medals at both the 2018 Central American & Caribbean Games, and 2017 AIBA World Championships. Since arriving two weeks ago, Trumpet pointed to some positive building blocks in Cayman’s programme.

“The gym is world class, and there are something talented boxers here,” said Trumpet. “Everyone wants to achieve certain goals, but it’s the will to train to get there. We will see who are the best, and once they keep training, we will have a good team.”

Jackson added, since Trumpet’s arrival, there has been a noticeable change in the demeanor of the programme’s junior boxers.

“He is doing an amazing job,” said Jackson. “There is a real buzz in the gym. Boxers are excited to work with him, and growth is already apparent.”

Trumpet said he hopes to assemble a junior team to compete as early as this summer.

“My first objective is in August for Caribbean School Boys in Guyana,” he said. “A good team for me is 10, but I’d like to have 300 boxers to chose from.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

