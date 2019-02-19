IDG
Crime News

Breaking: Attempted robbery in GT

February 18, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Attempted Robbery

Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a local mini mart off Godfrey Nixon Way in George Town.

It happened on Monday (18 February) night.

Details are limited at the moment, but the RCIPS confirmed the incident happened around 8:30 p.m.

Cayman 27 understands there were no injuries reported in the incident.

The male suspect reportedly escaped on foot.

It is unknown at this time if a weapon was used in the attempted robbery.

Cayman 27 will continue to follow this story and update once more information comes to hand.

Do remember to tune in at 6 p.m. for the full story in our newscast on Tuesday (19 February.)

 

 

 

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

