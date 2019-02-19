Breaking: Attempted robbery in GT

Attempted Robbery

Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a local mini mart off Godfrey Nixon Way in George Town.

It happened on Monday (18 February) night.

Details are limited at the moment, but the RCIPS confirmed the incident happened around 8:30 p.m.

Cayman 27 understands there were no injuries reported in the incident.

The male suspect reportedly escaped on foot.

It is unknown at this time if a weapon was used in the attempted robbery.

Cayman 27 will continue to follow this story and update once more information comes to hand.

