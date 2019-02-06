Breaking: Small fire at GT landfill

A small fire has erupted at the George Town Landfill.

According to a brief Department of Environmental Health (DEH) statement, the fire started between 8:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday (6 February) on the south-east side of the landfill.

The DEH says the Cayman Islands Fire Service (CIFS) was quick on the scene and was able to contain the blaze.

The DEH says it anticipates that the smoke will be eliminated by the end of the day “as all the necessary measures are in place to deal with the situation.”

The statement adds the Fire Services will provide a detailed report as soon as a full assessment is carried out by its team.

The George Town Landfill remains open to the public at this time.

Do check back for updates on this developing story and remember to tune for our full newscast at 6 p.m. for full details.

For additional information, please contact DEH’s Solid Waste Unit by telephone at 949-8793 or by email at dehcustomerservice@gov.ky.

